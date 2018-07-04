Golin's Jon Hughes returns to UK in shakeup of co-CEO duties

Golin co-CEO Jon Hughes is returning to the UK after six years to take a new role overseeing offices across EMEA and Asia.

Hughes (pictured) moved to Hong Kong in 2012 to oversee the Asia-Pacific business of what was then GolinHarris. Before moving to Asia he was the agency’s international president.

He then became co-CEO in 2017, along with Matt Neale, and Gary Rudnick, as part of the agency’s "CEO+" structure.

In a statement, Golin said Hughes would now focus on developing new data and analytics tools, and also oversee the global digital, technology and corporate practices. Neale, who previously looked after EMEA, will now oversee the healthcare practice and focus on other areas including inclusion, marketing, employee experience and new business.

Rudnick will continue to oversee operations in the Americas.

Virgo variation

Separately, UK and US sister agency Virgo Health has relocated into Golin’s London office at Waterhouse Square. It will share back office functions with its Interpublic stablemate.

A new group operations team working across finance, talent and HR has been put together to support both agencies.

New hires include Rebecca Hall of Edelman as group HR director and Michael Willman as group talent manager. Lynda Tay has been promoted to group finance director.

Hughes said: "I have learned so much in Asia and I look forward bringing some of that thinking back and to working much closer with [Golin UK MD] Bibi Hilton and [Virgo MD] Ondine Whittington, alongside all of our international managing directors."