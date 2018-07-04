Cabinet Office uses women's suffrage anniversary to promote National Democracy Week

The Cabinet Office and its partners have begun a seven-day series of events and social media campaigning to support National Democracy Week.

Using the pretext of the 90th anniversary of the Act of Parliament that expanded suffrage in the UK to give women electoral equality with men, the week-long campaign is a celebration of democracy in British society.

Alongside various events taking place across the country, there is a Twitter-focused social media campaign designed to increase awareness of and engagement with the democratic process.

The social media accounts of both national and local government bodies have been promoting the event using the hashtags #NDW and #TalkDemocracy.

The Cabinet Office, House of Commons and Electoral Commission have all tweeted words of support and encouragement for the events, while Stroud District Council tweeted an image of its team dressed up to celebrate the anniversary.

On Twitter, government accounts have been retweeting photos and tweets sent in by the public who have participated in the festivities.

The accounts are also sharing the NDW website link, which contains information about events acrtoss the country, including a UK Youth parliamentary event taking place today.

The Electoral Commission used Twitter to promote website Your Vote Matters, which includes videos and explanatory pages on how to register to vote as well as an overview of the democratic processes in the UK.

Today marks 90 years since the Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act was given royal assent, giving men and women equal voting rights.



Celebrate your right to vote and get involved with National Democracy Week: https://t.co/3eF5DbBRz0 #Vote100 #NDW18 pic.twitter.com/WXwPNk4jLd — Electoral Commission (@ElectoralCommUK) July 2, 2018

The campaign has garnered support from organisations rallying for greater, and more extensive, political participation from the general population and young people in particular. The campaign has garnered support from organisations rallying for greater, and more extensive, political participation from the general population and young people in particular.

Democracy Club and UK Youth have both tweeted information about how to participate in the week of events, while The Labour Party has tweeted a link to a petition it started in support of lowering the voting age to 16.

?? Happy National Democracy Week! ?? It’s 90 years since the equal franchise. To celebrate, and to talk about continuing to work for a better democracy, there are events across the country: https://t.co/3PeesbMIjQ #TalkDemocracy — Democracy Club (@democlub) July 2, 2018

Chloe Smith MP, minister for the constitution, said: "We hope the fantastic events being held around the country will inform, include and inspire people of all backgrounds to participate in our democracy." Chloe Smith MP, minister for the constitution, said: "We hope the fantastic events being held around the country will inform, include and inspire people of all backgrounds to participate in our democracy."