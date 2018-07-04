Government-owned LNER appoints Teneo Blue Rubicon to support comms

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has appointed Teneo Blue Rubicon to deliver a consumer and corporate comms brief.

The agency was brought in to assist the new entity with its comms when rail services on the East Coast Main Line came back under government control two weeks ago, following the failure of the franchise operated by Stagecoach and Virgin Trains.

PRWeek understands that the agency was asked to assist with the transition from the private operator and get its comms in place during a two-week period. It will advise the operator and continue to assist with comms going forward.

LNER, which is operating as a commercial railway, reports to Directly Operated Holdings Limited (DOHL), of which the Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, is a 100 per cent shareholder.

DOHL is known as an ‘operator of last resort’, which is used when a private train operator ceases to deliver a service.

Teneo Blue Rubicon won the project-based brief via a competitive process held by DOHL during a short window to bring in comms expertise.