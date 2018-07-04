Fuller's, Yo! Sushi, Harry's, Topshop, Skittles and more: here's what's happening for Pride

With the Pride in London parade taking place this weekend, and events across the UK all summer long, brands have been showing their support for the movement. We'll update this page with work as it comes in.

Fuller's

Fuller's, the officila beer partner of Pride in London, is running an outdoor campaign for London Pride Unfiltered created by Recipe. The brewer's pubs along the parade route will support the event with "Pride loves Pride" T-shirts, keg lenses and beer mats.

Yo! Sushi

Yo! is rejecting the need for "labels" by removing all branding from its website, social media profiles and its restaurant in High Street Kensington, London. The move is in response to research by Pride in London that found that many LGBT+ people feel "over-labelled".

Topshop

Topshop in London Oxford Street is holding an LGBT+ takeover from 5 to 7 July to coincide with Pride in London.

Harry's

Grooming brand Harry's is launching a limited rainbow-coloured shaving set, designed by Craig & Karl, that is manufactured with a printing process that ensures no two handles feature exactly the same design.

The brand is also runnign a content campaign through its website feayturing interviews with members of the LGBT+ community – like Bloc Party's Kele Okereke – discussing their experiences and adopting labels of their own choice to describe who they are.

Skittles

Skittles is posting a new animated film on its Twitter account each day in the run up to Pride in London, each in a different style, representing the brand's rainbow icon turning white. Skittles "gave up" its rainbow for Pride for first time last year and its all-white packs return once again in Tesco.

Stonewall

Stonewall's cinema ad, created by Mr President, features a number of voices carrying messsages of support for the LGBT+ community against a dark background. Surround sound hass been used to create the impression the voices are emerging from the cinema audience.

Absolut

As part of its efforts to support Stonewall, Absolut is installing NFC-enabled payment points on Exterion Media’s fleet of digital buses, at which supporters can donate to the charity with a tap of their phone.

Two buses, running on routes 14 and 19, have been wrapped in rainbow-flag colours, echoing the brand’s limited-edition bottles, which return for a second year and are exclusive to Tesco.

Virgin Trains

In a similar, but longer, vein to Absolut, Virgin decked out one of its intercity trains in Pride colours. It will be running on the West Coast Main Line throughout the summer.

Brighton Gin

This spirit brand has created a set of eight bottles in the colours of the rainbow flag, featuring the eight letters of the word BRIGHTON, allowing gin fans to spell out phrases like Right On, Bring It and Go Big. The bottles were created by Our Design Agency.

Lily’s Kitchen

Posh pet food brand Lily’s has created a pair of limited products, Full of Love & Pride for Dogs/Cats, featuring faintly psychedelic, rainbow-coloured designs. An amount from each tin or tray sold will be donated to Stonewall.

Wow

Health drink brand Wow is raising money for young people’s LGBT charity Just Like Us with a series of activations, including circle stickers on the lids of its bottles, cardboard rainbow glasses, and temporary tattoos.

Utilita

Energy company Utilita has updated its house logo with the colours of the Pride flag.

Black Pride

Europe’s largest celebration for African, Asian, Latin American, Middle Eastern and Caribbean-heritage LGBT+ people has launched a campaign calling of members of the community and allies to "keep the noise up" and continue the fight for equality. It was created by Proximity London.

