Ketchum seeks chief of staff

NEW YORK: Ketchum is looking for a chief of staff to support global CEO and president Barri Rafferty, according to a job posting.

The newly created position is full-time and based in New York. The hire will "support all financial, communications, and operational activities," the job posting states. These include "discreet projects and initiatives" that will assist the day-to-day workflow, marketing, speaking engagements, and Ketchum’s transformation.

Besides serving Rafferty, the hire will work closely with the CFO Bill Visone, North America presidents Hilary McKean and Mike Doyle, and client and comms officers. In addition, the chief of staff will keep Rafferty and the extended leadership team apprised of progress on key priorities.

Working with the corporate comms team, the chief of staff will support internal and external comms coming from Rafferty. Working with the executive assistant and corporate comms team, the hire will help schedule speaking engagements, webinars, meetings, and events.

The chief of staff will attend meetings with Rafferty and prepare content and presentations.

Recently, the Omnicom Group firm restructured around a single P&L, eliminating practices and focusing instead around industry sectors. The restructuring came about five months after Rafferty was named CEO, succeeding now-chairman Rob Flaherty.

In 2016, Rafferty was named to PRWeek’s inaugural Hall of Femme list. This week, she was named to PRWeek’s 2018 Power List.

Ketchum saw a revenue decline of 4% last year, according to PRWeek’s 2018 Agency Business Report, to $517 million.