IPG acquires Acxiom for $2.3b

Interpublic Group has agreed to acquire global data marketing firm Acxiom Marketing Solutions for $2.3 billion (£1.74 billion).

The acquisition would bring Acxiom’s data capabilities into IPG’s creative, marketing, and media portfolio. Acxiom has 2,100 employees worldwide, including 1,600 data specialists that handle a wide range of services including data management, strategy, analytics, and its audience creation and modelling tools.

"In a world where everything is becoming data-driven, Acxiom Marketing Solutions offers the deepest set of capabilities for helping companies navigate the complexity of creating personalized brand experiences across every consumer touchpoint," said Michael Roth, IPG chairman and chief executive.

The deal does not include Acxiom’s LiveRamp business.

Dennis Self and Rick Erwin will remain co-presidents of Acxiom, which will become part of IPG Mediabrands. They will report to Arun Kumar, IPG chief data and marketing technology officer.