Meet PRWeek's 30 Under 30 2018

Who are PRWeek's 30 Under 30 for 2018, what are their passions and what makes them tick? We take a closer look.

Click on the links below to read profiles of each of the 30.

Pictured above are images from the photoshoot and evening panel session held at the London office of Hanover Communications.

The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018, listed alphabetically:

Caitlin Allen, associate director, Riot Communications

Maria Arbalova, senior account director, AxiCom

Francesca Catling, senior communications executive, BA

Jennifer Christie, EMEA business development director, Text100

Jo Cresswell, associate partner, Milk & Honey PR

Ian Cubbon, account director, Mischief

Kristian Foged, senior consultant, insights & analytics, Text100

Tom Gault, associate director, Hanover

Jennifer Giff, associate director, corporate & crisis communications, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Emma Gorton, associate director, Hanover

Claudia Guembe, account director, Lansons

Matt Gurr, senior account manager, Common Industry

Jessica Harriott-Kerr, PR manager (trade), The Telegraph

Viola Hazlerigg, strategist, The Romans

Jais Mehaji, associate partner, Maitland

Alexandra Neale, account director, Antidote Communications

Alexander Nicholson, account director, Four Communications

Jennifer Ogunleye, financial services media officer, City of London Corporation

Georgina Purdy, senior account manager, Ogilvy

Joe Rankin, senior account director, MSLGroup

Peter Rogers, associate director, Weber Shandwick

Erin Salisbury, ‎senior project manager, digital research & analytics, Ketchum

Ellie Scott-Smith, senior account executive, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Peter Shand, ‎senior account director, Hanover

Justin Shea, associate director, JTA

Kate Shouesmith, associate director, Weber Shandwick

Chris Smith, ‎associate director, Ketchum

Paul Stollery, creative consultant

Lauren Westmore, group account director, Third City

Rebecca White, head of European PR, internal comms & social media, ‎Sony Professional Solutions Europe