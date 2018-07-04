Meet PRWeek's 30 Under 30 2018

Click on the links below to read profiles of each of the 30.
Pictured above are images from the photoshoot and evening panel session held at the London office of Hanover Communications.
The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018, listed alphabetically:
Caitlin Allen, associate director, Riot Communications
Maria Arbalova, senior account director, AxiCom
Francesca Catling, senior communications executive, BA
Jennifer Christie, EMEA business development director, Text100
Jo Cresswell, associate partner, Milk & Honey PR
Ian Cubbon, account director, Mischief
Kristian Foged, senior consultant, insights & analytics, Text100
Tom Gault, associate director, Hanover
Jennifer Giff, associate director, corporate & crisis communications, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Emma Gorton, associate director, Hanover
Claudia Guembe, account director, Lansons
Matt Gurr, senior account manager, Common Industry
Jessica Harriott-Kerr, PR manager (trade), The Telegraph
Viola Hazlerigg, strategist, The Romans
Jais Mehaji, associate partner, Maitland
Alexandra Neale, account director, Antidote Communications
Alexander Nicholson, account director, Four Communications
Jennifer Ogunleye, financial services media officer, City of London Corporation
Georgina Purdy, senior account manager, Ogilvy
Joe Rankin, senior account director, MSLGroup
Peter Rogers, associate director, Weber Shandwick
Erin Salisbury, senior project manager, digital research & analytics, Ketchum
Ellie Scott-Smith, senior account executive, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Peter Shand, senior account director, Hanover
Justin Shea, associate director, JTA
Kate Shouesmith, associate director, Weber Shandwick
Chris Smith, associate director, Ketchum
Paul Stollery, creative consultant
Lauren Westmore, group account director, Third City
Rebecca White, head of European PR, internal comms & social media, Sony Professional Solutions Europe