Improving the workplace in the post-Weinstein era

X2PR's founder and CEO discusses ways firms can structure themselves to curb and address sexual harassment in the workplace.

A few years ago, in the pre-Weinstein era, I was invited to speak to a young women’s professional club in the U.K. During this conversation, I asked the women in the room a question that had been nagging me for some time.

When I was a young woman, fresh in the world of PR, I had a number of #MeToo moments, though they weren’t called that in the 1990s: One time I was on a phone call and a man walked up to me and stuck his hand in my pants.

Have I aged out of this harassment? To ensure change is widespread and permanent, companies must go beyond the sexual harassment training mandated by their attorneys. Here are a few suggestions.

As anyone who visits a gynecologist knows, when the visit becomes necessarily invasive, the doctor is always accompanied by a (usually female) nurse. Imagine if every executive sat in an office with a glass window or conducted all meetings with the door open.

Outsource harassment complaints to an independent third-party organization. We have seen proof HR departments are often unable to help victims because their jobs and salaries are controlled by a company’s hierarchy, which is often male.

Set a clear agenda with all staff as to the behavior that is acceptable, as well as the behavior that will not be tolerated. Publish it and post it in public spaces.

Make a public commitment to 50-50 in 2020. We need diversity among company leadership. We need to see women at the top, not as tokens, but in numbers that reflect if not our population, then their presence in the field. As with most intractable problems, there are common sense solutions. We just need the courage to enact them.

Beth Balsam is founder and CEO of X2PR.