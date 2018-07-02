How 8 brands welcomed LeBron James to Los Angeles

Even the Philadelphia Police got in on the conversation after the hometown 76ers failed to woo the king.

Twitter users - brands and celebrities included - freaked out upon learning that basketball superstar LeBron James is joining the Los Angeles Lakers with a four-year contract worth more than $150 million.

Even the Philadelphia Police got in on the conversation after the hometown 76ers failed to woo the king.

Here’s how eight brands reacted to the big news.

Sherwin-Williams

Thanks for the memories, @KingJames. The Ceremonial Gold you brought Cleveland will forever be in our hearts. May your future be as bright as you made the last 4 years in Cleveland. #CLE #JustAKidFromAkron pic.twitter.com/9OmC9dC4tf — Sherwin-Williams (@SherwinWilliams) July 2, 2018

Burger King

kings get rings ?? pic.twitter.com/69qJz78ViZ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 2, 2018

Carl’s Jr

?? to LA! Must've been the Western Bacon Cheeseburgers... https://t.co/iqoeQzXsOD — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) July 2, 2018

Beats By Dre

G Fuel

Fat Sal’s Deli

Philadelphia Police

Despite all of the rumors that it was happening, we're saddened to report that @KingJames did NOT sign on the dotted line with the PPD. Thank you to all of those who did sign with us during our recruitment drive. We look forward to you #CompletingTheProcess — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 2, 2018

Netflix is a Joke