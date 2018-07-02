Global policy comms leader Emily Horn exits Twitter

Horne's departure follows that of corp comms lead Kristin Binns and amid a larger organizational restructuring at Twitter.

SAN FRANCISCO: Emily Horne, Twitter’s global policy comms lead, has left the company.

Horne is set to join the Brookings Institution as VP of communications, effective next Monday. She will succeed David Nassar in the role.

Horne disclosed her career move in a tweet in which she expressed gratitude for her time at Twitter, where she had worked since June 2017. Her last day at the company was June 29.

Horne highlighted her work in combating extremist content through projects such as the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, which Twitter formed with Facebook, Microsoft, and YouTube.

Prior to joining Twitter, she was assistant press secretary and director of strategic communications for the National Security Council. In that role, Horne was a spokesperson for the Obama administration and the NSC on foreign policy issues. She has also served as communications director for former Marine Corps Gen. John Allen and press officer at the State Department.

Horne’s exit from Twitter follows that of corporate communications leader Kristin Binns, who joined Activision Blizzard as SVP and chief communications officer after a two-year tenure at Twitter.

A couple weeks after Binns left Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey announced a series of changes that included restructuring the company to make it "more straightforward." CMO Leslie Berland continues to oversee marketing and human resources.

Horne wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Twitter reported its second consecutive profitable quarter in April with a profit of $61 million, its second quarterly profit in its history. The numbers were driven by an increase in users, more ad options, and better sales strategy execution, according to Quartz.

Editor's Note: This story was updated on July 2 to clarify Twitter's restructuring plans.