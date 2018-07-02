Casper comms VP Lindsay Kaplan 'gets out of bed' to launch company

NEW YORK: Lindsay Kaplan, Casper’s VP of comms and brand engagement, has left the bed-in-a-box online mattress company to launch her own venture that seeks to empower women.

Kaplan said in a LinkedIn post on Monday morning that she is "getting out of bed" after four years at the ecommerce company.

"Launching this brand was one of the most intellectually fulfilling opportunities of my career — and the sleep puns were a nice bonus," Kaplan wrote. "I was lucky to meet people who changed the way I think, taught me the art of a great debate, and gave me the chance to build a love of storytelling into a department of raconteurs."

Kaplan is planning to cofound a company this fall. She explained on LinkedIn that women and power will be at the company’s core, but did not disclose additional details.

Emma Frane, Casper’s comms director, is stepping in to fill the lead comms role at the company.

"As one of Casper’s very first hires, [Kaplan] played an invaluable role in building and growing the Casper brand," Frane told PRWeek via email. "While she'll always be a member of the Casper family, we wish her the best in her next adventure."

Kaplan joined Casper in April 2014 as VP of communications. Highlights from her tenure include creating an insomnia chatbot, launching a viral campaign for a dog mattress, and scoring a spot on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Brands.

Before joining Casper, Kaplan held communications and social media marketing positions at Oxford University Press, Time Out New York, and Elle.

She was also listed on PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list in 2017.

Kaplan was not immediately available for additional comment.

Editor's note: This article was updated on July 2 with comment from Frane.