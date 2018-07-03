Ex-Walgreens Boots comms chief Romestan to lead global expansion at BBN network

Since December 2017 Romestan (pictured) has worked at Paris-based ComCorp, which has ambitious expansion plans, as executive vice president.

ComCorp is part of BBN, a network of agencies across 27 countries, representing 300 clients in 23 sectors with total revenue in 2017 of $135m. The network is co-owned by the agencies. Romestan is set to combine his role at ComCorp with the new position of VP, director of global development, at BBN.

BBN has indicated that it is looking to rival the world’s biggest marketing networks, including WPP, Omnicom and Publicis.

Romestan said: "The market is currently going through massive change, and I’m convinced that global corporations will soon consider, and consequently, opt for the hybrid model uniquely offered by BBN."

Clif Collier, chairman of BBN, said: "BBN is now well structured and positioned and the future is full of incredible opportunities. We are delighted to welcome Yves to our team. I strongly believe that thanks to his extensive experience, international culture, leadership and energy, he will be an invaluable asset to BBN’s future growth."

Speaking to PRWeek last year about plans for ComCorp, Romestan stated: "It is a business that we would like to multiply by maybe ten [fold] – I think it’s probably between 10 and 15 – in the next three to four years. We want to develop it in the UK but we’re also seriously thinking of Germany, Benelux, Italy and Switzerland."

Romestan left pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) in April 2017 after 13 years, with many of his former responsibilities taken on by senior colleague Laura Vergani.