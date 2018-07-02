Digital Edition: July 2018 issue

Welcome to the digital edition of the July 2018 issue

Power List: The most powerful communicators take on some of PR’s toughest challenges and propel the industry to unprecedented heights.

Sexual Harassment Survey: Despite the #MeToo movement, sexual harassment remains largely unreported in the marketing and communications industry. PR professionals explain the progress that’s been made and what still needs to be done, while lawyer Lisa Bloom shares tips for filing a suit.

Global Awards: The fifth annual PRWeek Global Awards honored transformative PR work on an international stage.

Roundtable: Industry leaders from Bayer, 1AB, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Pan Communications, Magenta Therapeutics, Sanofi Genzyme, and Massachusetts General Hospital discuss what fuels healthcare innovation.

Timeline of a Crisis: Starbucks closed all locations for racial bias training following the controversial arrest of two black men at one of its stores. Was that enough to ease stakeholder anger over the incident?

