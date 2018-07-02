Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

A new face at the top of the Power List; The Decision, Part III.

There’s a new face in the top spot of this year’s U.S. Power List, which was revealed this morning. No spoilers here, except to say that this year’s list includes a record number of women making their mark on marketing and communications.

King James is headed West. Basketball superstar LeBron James is joining the Los Angeles Lakers with a new four-year contract worth more than $150 million (ESPN). The three-time NBA champion announced the westward move in a short statement tweeted by his management group on Sunday, without the flash of the last two times he switched teams (SBNation). No press conference or welcome party is planned (Sports Illustrated).

Quartz is under new management. The new media site has been acquired by Uzabase, a 10-year-old Japanese company that went public in 2016. Quartz’s editor and publisher said users won’t see much difference, with its leadership team and products staying in place (Quartz).

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, usually aligned with most of President Donald Trump’s domestic policies, is launching a campaign opposing his trade strategy. The push will make the case that Trump’s trade policies are hurting consumers by risking a global trade war (Reuters).

Facebook gave dozens of companies access to user data in 2015, according to a 700-plus-page document it provided to Congress late Friday. The statement contradicts previous rebuttals made by the social network that it restricted access to user data for outside groups (Wall Street Journal).