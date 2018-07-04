Case Study: Dramatic drop in prison suicides after 'It's okay to talk' campaign

The number of prison suicides has almost halved after an award winning, year-long comms campaign by Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) aimed at saving the lives of people in the system who are having suicidal thoughts.

About 2,000 inmates are regarded as being at high risk of suicide on a daily basis, a situation that prompted the HMPPS comms team to devise a campaign to try to prevent people from taking their own lives.

It ran the "It’s okay to talk" campaign throughout 2017, aimed at getting prisoners to open up about their feelings and seek help.

The campaign appears to have had a profound impact: the 69 suicides recorded in prisons in 2017 were the lowest number for five years and almost half the number reported in 2016.

Campaign posters with simple messages of ‘Feeling low?’ and ‘Talking can help’ were aimed at prisoners, pointing them to sources of support such as Samaritans and prison staff.





A series of self-help booklets was also produced for inmates and articles were ran over six months in prison newspaper Inside Time.

Other media activity included a six-month campaign with National Prison Radio, which featured stories of people affected by self-harm and suicide.

In addition, the HMPPS comms team used the radio station’s evening show – broadcast at a time of the day known to be a high risk for suicides – to provide people with coping techniques for dealing with stress and anxiety.

More than two-thirds of the station’s listeners heard about the campaign, 58 per cent of whom said they took some form of action as a result, such as speaking to other prisoners about mental health or trying out new coping techniques.

Posters aimed at prison officers were also produced. These had more detailed messaging on how to spot the signs of mental distress and how to approach people in such a situation.

The staff campaign focused on how important their role is for caring for those in prison, with the call to action: "Take a minute, save a life."

Articles reinforcing existing suicide prevention training were run on the HMPPS intranet, along with videos made by Samaritans and reminders of procedures and best practice for supporting at-risk prisoners. A dedicated area was created to house all suicide-prevention materials.

The suicide and self-harm training videos received almost 10,000 views in the first month alone.

More than eight out of 10 prison staff now say they understand their responsibilities with regard to suicide prevention, know where to get help or guidance, and are confident in following official guidance and processes.

Lisa Appleyard, head of HMPPS Communications, said: "The campaign’s strength was that we sought and used considerable insight from our intended audiences. This helped us to create a campaign that really worked for both staff and people in prison to spot the signs and take action – however small – to save a life. As a communicator, you don’t get to work on many more important issues than that."

The campaign was recognised at the UK Public Sector Communications Award last month, where it won the award for Internal Communications Campaign of the Year. The judging panel paid tribute to the "compelling nature of this campaign" and said it "demonstrated excellent objectives, outcomes and results".

Last autumn, Samaritans collaborated with Network Rail and British Transport Police on a suicide-prevention campaign entitled 'Small Talk Saves Lives', which reached more than 17 million people.



Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com