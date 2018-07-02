In brief: New comms lead at Boeing, 3MZ works out with Gymshark, 72Point hires, Toyota reappoints agency

New comms lead at Boeing, 3MZ works out with Gymshark, 72Point and OnePoll make hires, Toyota reappoints agency, and more from PRWeek UK.

New comms lead at Boeing

Boeing has hired Claire MacAleese as UK and Ireland comms director, based in London. She joins the company from engineering group Bechtel Corporation, where she led global comms and corporate affairs for its infrastructure business. Earlier in her career, she was special advisor to two transport secretaries and led external relations for AgustaWestland.

3MZ works out with Gymshark

Fitness apparel brand Gymshark has hired 3 Monkeys Zeno to a new brief managing its corporate comms. Gymshark said it appointed 3MZ to create strategic brand storytelling around the company’s growth, as well as to work on internal comms. Gymshark, a company approaching £100m of turnover, joins existing 3MZ clients which include Starbucks and Goldman Sachs.

72Point and OnePoll make hires

Freuds' head of news Jay Williams has joined 72Point as director of strategy, while its research arm has welcomed a former YouGov staffer. Williams was one of the founders of the PR and news agency in 2001, and returns after a year at Freuds. 72Point debuted at 54 in the PRWeek Top 150 for 2018. Its sister polling company OnePoll has taken on head of research Mark Hodson. He was formerly head of market research at YouGov and founder of Opinium.

Toyota reappoints agency

Toyota Great Britain has reappointed virtual PR agency The PR Network to a two-year consumer and lifestyle PR account across its Toyota and Lexus brands. The companies have worked together for the past three years. The PR Network is best known as a tech agency, and recently won a UK and Ireland brief for Sophos.

Galliard hires social director

UDG-owned agencies Galliard Healthcare and Nyxeon have hired Prakash Patel to the newly created role of digital and social media director. Patel has 20 years' experience working on digital and social media strategies and has worked previously for The Royal British Legion and the General Medical Council. Galliard said the appointment was part of a move to increase its presence on social media as part of its outreach program.

Higgins sets up shop

James Higgins, the former group editor of regional publisher CN Group, has set up agency 32West. Clients already on the books of the agency are six-office local law firm Cartmell Shepherd.