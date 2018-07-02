Campaigns for Good Awards: shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the Campaigns for Good Awards - the new initiative from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector - has been unveiled, with entrants including brands, charities, agencies, NGOs and public sector bodies.

The Campaigns for Good Awards are an opportunity for agencies, charities, NGOs and public bodies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility.

FCB is the agency with the highest number of nominations (11), ahead of Weber Shandwick and Ketchum (three each).

There will be an overall Campaign of the Year Award, chosen among the winning entries. FCB Inferno, Forster Communications and Kindred Agency are shortlisted in the Agency of the Year category.

The Awards judging day was held last Tuesday (26 June). The chair of judges was Sue Tibballs OBE, CEO of social change and campaigning support charity The Sheila McKechnie Foundation. Click here to see the list of judges.

The winners will be announced online in September.

The full list of shortlisted campaigns is:

Project Literacy by FCB Inferno for Pearson

Forever Against Animal Testing by Another Word for The Body Shop

Standing Up 4 Sitting Down by Stand Agency for Anchor Trust

Call of the Warrior by Dexcom with Allison+Partners for Dexcom

Sama's Lunchbox by Zulu Alpha Kilo for Whirlpool Canada

Cards with Heart by Brands2Life for Moonpig

A Little Chicken Named Pong Pong by Weber Shandwick for Pearson

Absolut Kiss with Pride, Pernod Ricard UK

WriteNow: tackling under-representation on the nation’s bookshelves, Penguin Random House

#bloodnormal by Ketchum for Libresse

Queen Rules by FCB Inferno for Unibet (below)

Sindoor Khela - No Conditions Apply by FCB India for Times Of India

The World's Most Sustainable Coffee Shop by Cult Events for Percol

The Right Guard AEROCYLE Gym, Henkel

British Science Week 2018 by Four Communications for British Science Association

#toocoolforplastic by Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods

Turn the Tide on Plastic, Daily Mail

Invisible People - telling the world about modern slavery by Kindred Agency for National Crime Agency

From "Come Back" to Comeback: How Puerto Rico Tourism Defied Two Hurricanes and Major Misconceptions by Ketchum for The Puerto Rico Tourism Company

European Week of Sport by Burson-Marsteller for European Commission

Live from Inside the Human Body by MediaCom for Cancer Research UK (below)

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Government Equalities Office by BEIS

#LookUpSeattle by The Thomas Collective for Seattle's Union Gospel Mission

#SpeedTalk by Happiness / An FCB alliance for OVK / PEVR (Parents of Road Victims)

Anything But Sorry by FCB Canada for Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Just Say Non! by Shape History for British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS)

Treat me well, Royal Mencap Society

Trust Your Touch by Fold7 for CoppaFeel!

Just ask' for UKST by 11 London for UK Sepsis Trust

Prescribed to Death by Ketchum for National Safety Council

The Open University's #iwas campaign, The Open University

Destination Pride by FCB/SIX for PFLAG Canada

Break Bread Smash Stigma by Narrative, Bensimon Byrne, One Method for Casey House

Come Out For LGBT by Hearts & Science UK and Mr. President for Stonewall

The Wildlife Selfie Code by 11 London for World Animal Protection

Borough Market: Leading the way on drinking fountains by Barley Communications for Borough Market

Flags by OMD Spain for Greenpeace Spain

Shrinking Habitat by Jungle Creations for WWF

Untapped by GOOD Agency for WaterAid

Saving lives in Anguilla: Ensuring the UK Government protects its citizens, Aequitas

T-Mobile Uses MLB Postseason Sponsorship Platform to Drive Awareness for Hurricane Recovery with #HR4HR, T-Mobile

IFAD Field Report by Weber Shandwick for IFAD (below)

Believe In Me by FCB Inferno for Barnardo's

There But Not There by Newsfeed PR for Remembered

Make Some Noise, Global Charities

Pan-Mass Challenge 2017 – Records are Meant to be Broken by Cone for Pan-Mass Challenge

L'Eau De Chris by W for CALM

Take Five to Stop Fraud by Kindred Agency for UK Finance and Home Office

Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police

Square Mile Challenge by Barley Communications for Hubbub

Outdoor Classroom Day by Project Dirt, Unilever, Edelman, MullenLowe for Project Dirt and Unilever (below)

