Security-guarded mural for verified influencers only: Smart stunt?

The stunt, meant to promote the show Like and Subscribe, got a lot of attention this week.

Earlier this week, an underwhelming painting of angel wings and a heart with the text, "City of Angels," appeared on the side of a Los Angeles building. What made this mural noteworthy, however, was the security guard standing next to it, along with a sign explaining that only verified influencers and people with over 20,000 followers could take a picture in front of it.

The mystery surrounding the mural sparked speculation of what it could be on social, and it was covered by outlets such as People, Vice, Hollywood Reporter, The Guardian, and USA Today.

It later came to light that the mural was a publicity stunt for a show called Like and Subscribe - a satire about social media and influencers. The show premieres July 9.