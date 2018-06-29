The PR Week 6.29.18: Museum of Public Relations' Shelley Spector

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Spector and guest host Frank Washkuch nerd out over PR history.

Audio

Download

ThePRWeekPodcast6-29-with-ShelleySpecter_mixdown.mp3

Guest host Frank Washkuch is joined by Shelley Spector, founder of the Museum of Public Relations, for this week's show. Up for discussion: the story of the museum, under-covered heroes in the history of PR, and the most monumental event in modern public relations.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector