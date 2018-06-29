Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Jarrod Ramos, the suspect in what police have called a "targeted attack" on the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, that left five employees dead, is due in court for a bail review hearing this morning. He has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder (Baltimore Sun). While mourning their colleagues, the newspaper’s staff published the Friday edition on schedule.

California has passed a sweeping data privacy bill that gives consumers new protections for their personal information and a say in whether it is sold to third parties. Governor Jerry Brown signed the legislation on Thursday. The new law could prevent a ballot measure on even stricter data measures from going to a referendum in November (Wall Street Journal).

Ford comms chief Mark Truby had a cold blooded response for Elon Musk this week after the tech magnate compared a Ford factory to "a morgue." Truby needled Tesla’s production issues and invited Musk to visit Ford’s factory, "where a high-quality, high-tech F-150 rolls off the line every 53 seconds like clockwork" (Business Insider).

No doubt the vibe is funky in that "makeshift tent," but it’s not bad either across the street at the #FordRouge plant where a high quality, high-tech F-150 rolls off the line every 53 seconds like clockwork. Come check it out @elonmusk #BuiltFordTough https://t.co/1KoEZIyf0D — Mark Truby (@mtruby) June 28, 2018

Here’s another sign of the times in executive communications. The CEO of Harley-Davidson has been mostly quiet in response to a battering on Twitter from President Donald Trump. However, he denounced a fake quote attributed to him on the platform calling Trump "a moron," saying, "I have not, nor would I ever, speak about the president of the United States or anyone else in that way" (CNBC).

Motorola is not holding anything back in hyping its mysterious August 2 announcement. The brand is planning to stage an event in Chicago that day, promising to unveil something that’s a "whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more." (cnet).