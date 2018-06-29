Flack on Friday: Gemma Collins vs journo, Bud vs BK, Brands2Life party

In Flack this week: PR in the picture in cringeworthy celeb interview, Brands2Life summer party, Taylor Bennett race, "twat!".

Collins gem (but not for PR)

"Don’t become the story", goes the oft-repeated mantra for PR professionals. It doesn’t always work like that, unfortunately, as the publicist for reality TV star Gemma Collins found out recently.

In an excruciating interview with Now magazine that has been picked up more widely, Collins chastised the journalist for not knowing about the contents of her upcoming book. The journalist responded by saying she had not received said publication, to which the unnamed PR said "it’s only been sent out to certain people".

Collins then responded to questions by replying along the lines of, "if you’d read the book, you’d know". (The tweet below is from Metro.co.uk’s entertainment editor Claire Rutter).

Flack contacted TM Media PR, which lists Collins among its celebrity clients, to get the PR’s side of the story but received no response at the time of publication.

Hot in the city

Aqua Kyoto in Soho was the setting of the latest agency summer party of the season for which Flack was in attendance.

Brands2Life hosted the rooftop bash in the blazing sunshine and sweltering heat, which made Flack regret his decision to take the stairs. It was also in stark contrast to the pouring rain from the last B2L party at the same location two years ago.

Unlike recent agency soirees, Brexit Secretary David Davis was nowhere to be seen this time (perhaps Argyle Street is just too far from Westminster for his liking).





What's Up for Whatsapp generation

Flack was tickled by this observation on the current state of social media and brands, which references the classic Budweiser What’s Up ad from the turn of the millennium:

2009: "As Twitter grows, it will increasingly become a place where companies build brands, do research, send information to customers, conduct e-commerce and create communities for their users." - Time



2018: pic.twitter.com/Fxtp4kySyn — Seo (@Kaneryyy) June 27, 2018

Out of the frying pan and into Fridays

Pity the hard-working folk at MHP.

Flack hears that at a previous London office, the Engine-owned agency would be disturbed by protests outside neighbouring G4S relating to the security giant’s work with prisons in Palestine.

At the current MHP HQ near Covent Garden, employees apparently have to contend with weekly demonstrations outside the nearby TGI Fridays outlet due to the restaurant chain’s approach to staff tips.

Probably not what is meant by PR amplification.

Want to do a runner (but in a good way)?

What are you doing on 14 October? Unless you can think of a good answer to that question, then why not sign up to run the beautiful Royal Parks Half Marathon to raise money for the equally beautiful Taylor Bennett Foundation, the PR industry's diversity charity?

Email its CEO Sarah Stimson - sarah@taylorbennettfoundation.org - to find out more about the opportunity - which Flack understands would be great fun and highly rewarding.

In other Taylor Bennett news, kudos to the PRCA. This week it pledged £1,500 credit for use on membership and training to each of the 35 members of the charity's new seasonal internship scheme Summer Stars (previous trainees, pictured below).

Dyer's traits

Finally, as our probably inevitable EU divorce looms ever larger, finally Britain has found a statesman who can cut through the Brexit bluff and bluster: