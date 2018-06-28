Video: How Peloton trainers Ally Love and Cody Rigsby grow Instagram followers

The fitness influencers also shared how they've dealt with snafus during live-streamed classes.

PRWeek visited Ally Love and Cody Rigsby, instructors for indoor cycling craze Peloton, at the brand’s studio in New York.

Every day, Love and Rigsby interact with riders via live-streaming and on-demand classes. But do they really live the life they talk about on-camera, off-camera?

The fitness influencers told PRWeek how they both use Instagram to "tell it like it is" to their fans. Love has 75,000 followers on the social media platform, while Rigsby has 40,000.

They also dished on embarrassing moments that have occurred during live-streamed Peloton classes.

Watch the video here.