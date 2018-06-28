RF|Binder bolsters food, drink, and nutrition practice with MD hires

The agency has brought on Maggie Boezi and Amy Grosheider to fill senior MD and MD roles.

NEW YORK: RF|Binder has hired Maggie Boezi and Amy Grosheider as senior MD and MD, respectively, in its food, drinks, and nutrition practice, the agency said on Thursday.

Grosheider is working out of the New York office and reporting to Atalanta Rafferty, executive MD of the practice. Boezi also works in New York, but reports to the head of the Boston office, Josh Gitelson. Boezi's focus is the Dunkin Donuts account, which is handled out of Boston.



Both Boezi and Grosheider started last month with a half-dozen direct reports.

Boezi was previously VP at Kaplow, where she worked on accounts such as CVS Pharmacy, Unilever, and Timex. Grosheider was a VP at Legend PR, where her brand work included brands such as Dole, Dean Foods brands, and Coca-Cola.

Both Grosheider and Boezi are taking on roles that have been expanded since their predecessors left the firm.

"The tone of the conversations about brands is changing, the way we are looking at diet and food ingredients and the way we are looking at nutrition," said Grosheider. "And that’s what I’m really passionate about."

RF|Binder was the 109th-largest PR firm globally by revenue in 2017, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. It generated $12.1 million in revenue last year, a 2% decrease from the year prior.

Editor's note: This story was updated on June 28 to clarify that Boezi is based in New York.