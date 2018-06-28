Simply Business selects M Booth as US AOR

M Booth will help U.K. company Simply Business introduce itself to customers as it expands into the U.S.

BOSTON: Online insurance broker Simply Business has named M Booth PR AOR for its U.S. operations.

M Booth will provide external communications strategy, media relations, influencer marketing, executive visibility, and program development. M Booth SVP Moon Kim will manage a team of six people dedicated to the account.

M Booth is the first PR agency Simply Business hired in its recent expansion to the U.S. The agency will help Simply Business introduce itself to U.S. customers, said Erich De Oliveira, VP customer for Simply Business.

In 2005, Simply Business launched in the U.K., offering insurance products online to over 430,000 micro businesses. It was acquired by Travelers in 2017. Its U.S. operations are based in Boston, according to a statement.

"We have a lot of work to do in the market place to help folks understand we're here as an [insurance] marketplace," De Oliveira said. "Also, we want to add value to their lives and provide them with helpful content. So M Booth will help get that message across."

M Booth was selected because it understood the company’s target audience, said De Oliveira.

"We really wanted a PR team that understood we are about the small business owner and understood them as we did," he said.

Simply Business will rely on resources of its parent company, Travelers, as well as its operations in the U.K. for creative, social media, and other marketing services, explained De Oliveira.

M Booth won the business in March after participating in a competitive RFP process that started late last year.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Globally, M Booth generated $33.9 million in revenue in 2017, 18% more than in 2016 when revenue was $28.8 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2018.