Love these? Brands court consumers with campaigns ahead of Wimbledon

The world's greatest tennis tournament gets underway on Monday (2 July), and a number of brands have served up Wimbledon-focused campaigns.

BA - 'To fly, to serve, to volley'

British Airways served what it called the "ultimate challenge" to British tennis player Kyle Edmund by asking him to land a 787 Dreamliner*.

PRWeek loves the pun on BA's 'To fly. To serve' motto, but it must be noted that Edmund's volleying is seen as a weak point - Sky Sports recently cited this as the area in which he still requires the most improvement.

We challenged British number one tennis player, Kyle Edmund, to land our 787 Dreamliner simulator. Watch the full video here: pic.twitter.com/XTdn5mdZkz — British Airways (@British_Airways) June 28, 2018

*In a training simulator

Jaguar - Show Your Edge

Jaguar, the tournament's official vehicle partner since 2015, has launched the Show Your Edge content series. It features British tennis' three biggest stars (at the moment, anyway) as they approach next week’s Wimbledon Championships.

Below is the film featuring top British woman Johanna Konta - click for the videos featuring former champ Andy Murray or his aforementioned successor at UK number one Kyle Edmund.

Robinsons - Tim finally gets his name on something...

You've got to love perennial nearly-man Tim Henman for this self-effacing effort with squash brand Robinson's. It both promotes the brand's reusable bottles, and looks into the question of spiritual ownership of the hill on the Wimbledon grounds formally known as Aorangi Terrace.

In case you thought there was any debate on the matter; it is definitely still called 'Henman Hill'. Don't @ me.

Wimbledon - Take On History

The tournament itself has released an animated whistle-stop history lesson to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club's head of marketing and commercial James Ralley said of the film, by McCann London: "This beautifully crafted film depicts the tireless pursuit of greatness Wimbledon represents, not just for our players and fans but as a global event. History is the benchmark that we judge ourselves by – and we are immensely proud to show the richness of our history through amazingly imaginative illustrations and incredible craftsmanship."

