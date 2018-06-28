Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

There are some sobering statistics in PRWeek’s just released survey on sexual harassment in the communications industry. More than half of respondents said they have been sexually harassed, but nearly three-quarters (73%) didn’t report it. A majority of respondents (53%) said when they did report it, nothing happened to the harasser.

WPP has ordered two law firms to investigate the origins of messages sent to current and former holding company staffers after the April resignation of former CEO Martin Sorrell. The emails, described by the Financial Times as "anonymous and intimidating," contained snippets of messages sent between former and current WPP employees mostly via WhatsApp (FT).

The White House has a new communications chief. Former high-ranking Fox News Channel executive Bill Shine has reportedly accepted the role of deputy chief of staff for communications. A formal announcement could happen this week (ABC News). Shine, a close ally of Fox News host and Trump whisperer Sean Hannity, resigned from the network last year amid complaints about his handling of sexual harassment allegations against former FNC chief Roger Ailes (CNN).

Two new creative leaders at Golin. The Interpublic firm has hired Mary Beth Adduci and Karin Rose as executive creative directors, bolstering its creative staff in Chicago and tripling the number of female executives in that office over the past year.

First lady Melania Trump is heading back to the Mexican border on Thursday to visit centers for migrants. Coming one week after her choice in a jacket overshadowed the rest of her trip, you can bet her sartorial choices will be very closely watched (Chicago Tribune).