PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Jennifer Christie, Text100

PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 list for 2018 features 29-year-old Jennifer Christie, EMEA business development director at Text100.

Christie is "something of a force of nature", says Text100, where she has been fast tracked into her current regional leadership role, setting and delivering the business development strategy for EMEA. Winning global pitches, spearheading the UK marketing programme and helping the agency’s merger with Lexis are all on her CV.

The best thing about working in PR is...

The people – no matter where in the world I've worked, it's the great people that are the constant.

The one thing I would change about the industry is...

The lack of budget transparency in briefs.

I can't live without...

Wi-fi, Prosecco, factor 50 suncream and the song 'Don't leave me this way' by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.

In 10 year’s time I'd like to be...

Doing a book signing after finally writing that book.

Nominator says:

"Jen is an integral part of not only our marketing and business development efforts, but our wider leadership team across the region."

