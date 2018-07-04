PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Francesca Catling, British Airways

Catling is a major asset to BA, rising quickly from an apprenticeship in its parent company’s corporate press office to now managing the airline’s product PR, delivering critical campaigns such as the £600m investment in business class. She led the "business critical" PR drive for its long-haul economy changes, and ran the project promoting the arrival of the 25th Boeing 787 Dreamliner – all while working ‘on-call’ in crisis management.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is...

The variety, no day is the same. One day you can be working on a creative stunt and the next you are managing a large-scale crisis.

The one thing I would change about the industry is...

Not placing enough importance on social media. PR is about creating newsworthy content that is shareable, and fundamentally so is social media. They both have the same end goals of creating awareness and sales.

I can't live without...

I love reading a magazine. With the growth of digital platforms, there still feels something quite luxurious about buying and reading a magazine.

In 10 years’ time I'd like to be...

Able to share my learnings. I have learned so much from listening and working alongside talented people in the industry as my career has developed. I hope one day I will be in a position where I can pass this knowledge on and add my own experience to it, in a hope to help people starting out in PR.

Nominator says: "Fran is creative and driven, calm under pressure and delivers campaigns that have demonstrable results."

