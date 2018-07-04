PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Maria Arbalova, AxiCom

PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 list for 2018 features 29-year-old Maria Arbalova, a senior account director at AxiCom.

Arbalova "may just be the most challenging employee on the planet" – but in a good way, with her "direct, honest and borderline blunt" approach winning the respect and genuine friendship of clients, journalists and influencers. She heads AxiCom’s global consumer practice, which recently achieved 23 per cent year-on-year budget growth. Arbalova led the relaunch of the Nokia 3310, gaining huge publicity focusing on the ‘digital detox’ narrative.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is...

You're in events management one day, journalism the next, then strategy consultancy with some marketing and graphic design thrown in. It's so varied, you can never be bored.

The one thing I would change about the industry is...

Its reputation, ironically. PR is not a cheap way to get quick sales and it is not for people with a drinking problem... it needs PR.

I can't live without...

Attention, humour, gossip and drama; I was born for PR.

In 10 years’ time I'd like to be...

Full of aggressive ambition and optimism, shaping a fast-paced and constantly evolving industry that encourages unconventional thinkers. The prospect of getting settled and comfortable scares me.

Nominator says:

"Extremely passionate, Maria is an endless source of infectious energy for finding new business, making industry connections and improving her team."

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2018 here