PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Jo Cresswell, Milk & Honey

Joining Milk & Honey from Rostrum three months after it was founded in 2017, Cresswell has impressed hugely – running a portfolio of more than seven times her annual salary and seeing half of her clients extend their remit in the agency’s first year. Described as brave and ambitious, with effervescent energy, commitment and professionalism, she is also versatile – contributing to agency marketing, managing training, heading up recruitment and more. She was promoted to the board after nine months.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

The wide variety of work you undertake, and the transferable skills you consequently develop along the way. I love that I can go from writing a white paper one day, to arranging a video shoot for a client the next. It keeps me engaged knowing that no two days are ever the same.

I can’t live without…

Chocolate (it has always been one of my biggest vices), wine (ditto), yoga (to keep my mind calm and work off the chocolate and wine) and fresh country air.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Leading a happy, high-performing and award-winning business. I don’t ever want to stop learning and in a decade’s time I hope to still be using my experience to help others rise through the ranks in the industry.

Nominator says:

"She can do anything she puts her mind to."

