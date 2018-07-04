PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Ian Cubbon, Mischief

Mischief says Cubbon is a crucial part of some of its biggest accounts, a trusted adviser to clients, and a "stalwart when it comes to turning creative ambitions into results reality". His work includes delivering one of the first uses of a Snapchat geofilter, for Southampton Football Club’s kit launch, and leading Lego’s 60th anniversary campaign. The versatile PR pro is credited with the rare ability to segue from creative consumer campaign to crisis management to CSR and back.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

The sheer amount of opportunities available to you – if you have the right mindset, at the right agency, you can shape your career to be whatever you want it to be.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

I want to see more inter-agency groups led by PR brains. Our insight-led approach to interpreting and communicating brand messages can lead to richer campaigns between brands and audiences.

I can’t live without…

My Spotify account – to say that my taste in music is eclectic would be an understatement. You can always find me walking around the office with a tune in my head.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Still enjoying what I do as much as I am at the moment.

Nominator says:

"A rockstar 'suit', Ian is the one you’d clone in the present and you’ve earmarked as MD for the future."

