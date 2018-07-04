PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Kristian Foged, Text100

Text100 says Foged is "indispensable" to its business development, playing a key role in high-profile wins, including tyre giant Bridgestone and social media challenger Vero. He led PR, social, content and digital programmes worth over a combined £590,000 in 2017, growing his client portfolio by £210,000, including global brands such as Cisco and Vodafone. He was also "crucial" to the formation of Text100’s revenue-generating Global Insights & Analytics team.

The best thing about working in PR is…

Understanding and learning about a new audience. Finding out how to reach them and the things that make them tick – and then crafting and telling the stories that really change their minds and behaviours.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

I’d love us to 'PR' the PR industry better to encourage more young people from different backgrounds and talents to enter the professional. We should better reflect the diversity of society and the many kinds of people we are trying to reach for our clients; and that has to begin before the interview stage.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Pushing the industry even further forward in improving and proving the value of comms to all kinds of organisations, making it a larger part of the marketing stack.

Nominator says:

"He truly embodies the integrated approach we encourage in all our employees."

