PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Tom Gault, Hanover

Described as an expert in the TMT and food and drink sectors, Gault’s clients include household names such as Facebook, Microsoft, Three and Lucozade Ribena Suntory. A "new business whizz", he landed the Tesco, Advertising Association and Viacom accounts; and as Hanover’s resident 'pitch doctor', he even developed the agency’s in-house pitching guide.

The best thing about working in PR is…

Despite its reputation in some parts, the industry is full of smart people trying to solve genuine problems. Those problems are normally important to everyone outside our industry, too. If you care about doing work that matters, then PR and public affairs can be a great place to be.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

The closer together a company’s branding, consumer comms and government relations are, the more likely they are to succeed in each. PR and public affairs alike could be better at shaping and being shaped by the broader corporate strategy.

I can’t live without…

Having some friends who don’t do PR. Everyone needs some time off; it makes the day job more enjoyable.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

I don’t know for sure, but to me that doesn’t matter. Our industry is bigger and more important than it used to be, which means that people can end up anywhere. But at the least I know I want to be working in a fun team doing great work, which I’m lucky enough to be doing now.

Nominator says:

"Tom is an incredibly smart, astute and creative consultant."

