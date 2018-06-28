Golin hires Mary Beth Adduci, Karin Rose as executive creative directors

With Adduci and Rose's hires, Golin has more than tripled the number of women leaders in its Chicago office this year.

CHICAGO: Golin has hired Mary Beth Adduci and Karin Rose as executive creative directors and added them to its national creative team.

Adduci and Rose both report to Golin’s chief creative officer Caroline Dettman, and started working at the agency last week, according to a statement.

Both women were creative directors at DDB Chicago for 13 years before leaving to do freelance work for agencies such as FCB, Edelman, BBDO, and Golin.

"We have played in both fields, in the PR and advertising worlds," Rose said. "And it felt like PR was a new frontier. A lot of people in PR are working on new ideas and there seems to be more of a community feel."

Adduci said the PR world seems to move at a more satisfying pace than traditional advertising.

"Sometimes in advertising you’ll want to communicate things fast, but it takes so long by the time you can communicate, the moment has passed," she said.

Golin’s stance on female empowerment also attracted Adduci and Rose to the position.

"We did indeed love what we were doing and were not prepared to go full-time anywhere," Adduci said. "But after meeting [Dettman], we fell in love with her energy and commitment. We got to know [Dettman’s] program Have Her Back and loved her - what she was saying and what she’s doing were proof that she practices what she preaches."

Golin launched the Have Her Back initiative in March, with the goal of hiring, training, and empowering female creative directors. The program also aims to double the number of female creatives in ideator positions this year.

With Adduci and Rose’s hires, Golin has more than tripled the number of women leaders in its Chicago office this year, according to a statement.