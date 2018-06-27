Nissan Motor global comms VP David Reuter to exit

Reuter, who has worked at Nissan for eight years, leaves the company on Friday.

NASHVILLE, TN: Nissan Motor VP of global communications operations, David Reuter, is exiting the company on Friday.

When asked what his next move is, Reuter, who has been at Nissan for eight years, told PRWeek he is "in discussions" regarding a number of opportunities.

"I am really going to take my time to figure out what is next for me both personally and professionally," he said.

Reuter was not able to comment on whether or not his role will be replaced.

Reuter joined Nissan North America in 2010 as director of corporate communications. He has since worked in various roles at the company, stepping into his most recent position in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his most recent role, Reuter took on global responsibility for Nissan’s six regional communications teams, integrating the company’s international communications into a cohesive, integrated function, according to an internal memo penned by Sadayuki Hamaguchi, chief communications officer and VP of global communications at Nissan Motor.

"The last eight years at Nissan have been the highlight of my career," Reuter told PRWeek. "It’s been a wonderful experience rebuilding the North American comms function here. I‘ve had the chance to work with some truly brilliant people and have had a lot of successes along the way in terms of the support we’ve given the company as its gone through a huge growth period."

In February, automotive alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi appointed Jonathan Adashek as Alliance Global VP of communications. He is based in Paris and oversees a global communications team. Adashek was previously Nissan’s global VP of communications and chief communications officer.

Last year, Nissan’s appointed Edelman as its first global PR AOR. APCO Worldwide, Golin, and MSLGroup also pitched for the business. Omnicom Group, which created a multidisciplinary agency team known as Nissan United in 2013, did not pitch. Omnicom PR Group CEO Karen van Bergen said the holding company "decided not to participate" in the review, but did not elaborate further.