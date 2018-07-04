PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Jennifer Giff, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Described as "a leading crisis specialist", FHF says Giff has contributed to 110 per cent year-on-year growth in crisis revenue since joining one year ago. She has advised a range of organisations, including NGOs, government bodies and global corporations. Her most impressive work includes successfully leading the crisis response in 30 markets to a global data breach involving nearly two million individuals.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

The variety that comes with being a consultant. You never know how the day will pan out. It could be anything from having a legal briefing from a client’s in-house lawyer, to running a crisis simulation or advising a business how to notify consumers about a data breach.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

Making it more diverse. We’ve seen through Brexit that there’s a "London bubble" meaning the views of the broader British population aren’t always reflected or understood in the capital. That’s also true of the PR industry. We’ve also got a long way to go until the demographic make-up of the industry is as diverse as the broader population.

I can’t live without…

The Today programme. Post-work spin classes. Spotify.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Leading a team of crisis specialists who are helping clients prepare for the unexpected. Working with people from all walks of life – who each bring diverse skills – to help businesses meet the evolving expectations of society.

Nominator says:

"She’s the person you want in the room in a crisis."

