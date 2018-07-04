PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Emma Gorton, Hanover

This Cambridge science graduate is a fast riser in healthcare comms, moving to Hanover last year after climbing through the ranks at Ogilvy Healthworld and quickly switching to her current role as

co-lead of Hanover Health International. Hanover credited her with helping revive the division via better resourcing structures, more targeted new business, improved line management and internal culture changes.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

That every day is different. PR is a fast-paced industry with things changing all the time. We’re constantly devising new strategies and approaches to help our clients stay ahead and reacting to the current news agenda.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

The temptation to dip in and out of comms activities. There are times when comms activity should be dialled up or down, but the core strategy should be sustained.

I can’t live without…

Podcasts. Particularly Ted Talks – there’s such an eclectic mix of people doing amazing things, they’re a 15-minute dose of motivation.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Something I don’t even know exists now. The industry is changing so quickly, while the overall premise will be the same, I think the day to day will look very different in 10 years’ time.

Nominator says:

"Emma has shown throughout her career that she is a high-calibre comms leader."

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2018 here