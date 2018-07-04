PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Claudia Guembe, Lansons

Having risen from work experience to account director/partner within a few short years, Guembe has been described by Lansons as an inspiring mentor with a knack of simplifying challenges – and an exceptional corporate adviser for this stage in her career. She has given counsel to clients including investment adviser Sandaire, fragrance maker Givaudan and wealth and asset manager Pictet.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

The diversity of our work and being able to advise clients in multiple sectors on their changing business landscape based on regulatory, societal and economic pressures.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

We don't 'PR' ourselves properly. The PR industry is perceived to be limited to endorsing products or selling stories. PR is about reputation, and with that comes an array of disciplines. We should define ourselves as storytellers, engagement specialists, brand specialists, policy experts, content specialists etc. In essence, reputation consultants.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

I always thought it was worth having a two- and a five-year plan, but anything beyond that is too abstract and probably not very accurate. What I can say is that my long-term objective is to become a rounded consultant helping organisations navigate challenges and achieve their business objectives. And having a lot of fun along the way.

Nominator says:

"Claudia's passion and determination have ensured an impressive career trajectory."

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2018 here