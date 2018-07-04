PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Matt Gurr, Common Industry

Common Industry says Gurr has been at the heart of all its award-winning campaigns in the past few years, and he is also credited with helping win its biggest pitch and growing client revenue through his "truly brilliant PR and creative work". In 2017, he even helped change the rules on blood donation by gay men in England and Scotland, via his pro bono PR work for Freedom to Donate.

The best thing about working in PR is…

Coming up with impactful ideas that get talked about. And making those campaigns happen with talented people (clients and colleagues) who care about what they’re doing.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

To stop being so hard on ourselves. PR teams have been responsible for some amazing campaigns that inspire and change the way people think – things we can, as an industry, be proud of. If you think the industry is shit and you’re not doing something to make it better then you’re part of the problem.

I can’t live without…

Nothing out of the ordinary. At home – my boyfriend, my friends, my family, my dogs Stevie and Tilda, going to the cinema, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. At work – my colleagues.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Enjoying work as much as I do now.

Nominator says:

"Matt is the life and soul of Common Industry; its cultural champion and the arbiter of the quality of the agency’s work."

