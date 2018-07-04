PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Jessica Harriott-Kerr, The Telegraph

Harriott-Kerr has quickly made an impact at The Telegraph since joining last year, with the newspaper praising her "relentless drive to succeed". Achievements to date include delivering exceptional coverage for projects including the launch of the company’s first brand campaign in more than 10 years, and establishing a comprehensive thought leadership plan. She has taken a leadership position in The Telegraph’s newly formed BAME inclusion network, helping to effect change within the business.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

It’s a cliche, but the variety. I don’t think it’s possible to have a predictable routine in PR. Knowing that each day you will have to think on your feet, and trust yourself to make a good decision, makes working in the industry exciting.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

I think there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding PR and what it is we can help bring to an organisation. I’d like for PR to be more widely understood and embraced as part of the arsenal of any company.

I can’t live without…

Google. Is that a cop-out answer? The amount of things I search Google for a day is a lot. It’s the ultimate lifesaver at work and outside of it and I have no idea how we ever lived without it.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

An executive comms officer or perhaps running my own comms company. I think it’s important to learn and absorb as much as possible during your career, so I also hope in 10 years’ time I can comfortably say I know PR inside out.

Nominator says:

"A rising star within the communication industry."

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2018 here