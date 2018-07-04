PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Viola Hazlerigg, The Romans

Possessor of a "massive brain", according to her agency, Hazlerigg has delivered more than £1.5m in new business wins, including PlayStation, Mondelez, Instax, Sony and Ecover, and has already picked up 11 industry awards for her campaign work. With a first-class degree in criminology, she is said to have a curious mind and is an exceptional strategist. As evidence of her entrepreneurial spirit, Hazlerigg has just launched her own fashion label.

The best thing about working in PR is…

No two days are the same. During my time in the industry, I’ve produced a podcast, helped script a ballet, hosted a private view at the Tate, made a grapefruit a legitimate means of payment, gifted shares to Donald Trump, and created the world’s first transgender beer – it’s far from boring.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

The unsung impact of PR as a whole. It contributes hugely to a brand’s business objectives and doesn’t necessarily need a big budget or a shiny ad slot on primetime TV to do so.

I can’t live without…

I’ve always wanted to be on Desert Island Discs, so if you were Kirsty Young, my one luxury item I would take to the island would be a boat, obvs. You didn’t ask that, but that’s my final answer.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Still thinking about strategy in my sleep and looking forward to work in the morning.

Nominator says:

"Eloquent, intellectual and extremely creative, Vi is a shining example of the best kind of talent developing in the PR industry today."

