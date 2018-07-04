PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Jais Mehaji, Maitland

Another rapid riser, Mehaji was promoted to associate partner in April 2017 less than seven months after becoming senior consultant. Handling major corporate transactions including Zoopla Property Group’s £120m acquisition of Hometrack, and excelling in new business generation with client wins such as CPR Asset Management, point to a successful career to date and a very bright future.

The best thing about working in PR is…

No day is ever the same, there’s always an opportunity to learn how to handle a situation in a novel way, and you’re constantly using different parts of your brain to achieve results: intellect, creativity and versatility, empathy, entrepreneurial flair. But above all, it’s the feeling that you’re somehow at the heart of a major global or national economic issue.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

That there may be too many of us. I feel that it may dilute the value of some of the exceptional work that is done by the best and brightest, because we’re all lumped together. It’s not particularly difficult to enter PR as an industry, but it’s extremely difficult to stand out and amaze, and achieve longevity at the highest level.

I can’t live without…

Downtime. Our job can be stressful, intense and impactful. But at the end of the day it’s not a question of life or death. Disconnecting from my job is crucial to retain a sense of perspective, which enables me to come back even stronger and more motivated (and with new ideas).

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

The future is always uncertain but I imagine I’ll still be helping people make crucial decisions, but I would want it to be in a radically different environment. I know I’ll still want to sink my teeth into the most pressing issues of our time, but whether that’s through PR as we understand it today remains to be seen.

Nominator says:

"Jais is first-class. He understands our business, gets on with the clients and the media and generates great coverage."

