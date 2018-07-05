Around the office with Catalyst PR's Ted Fragulis

Fragulis walks us through a day in his life as the firm's SVP and head of accounts.

Most distinct aspect of your personal office

I have two black and white photos I found online and had framed. One is of the Parthenon — my parents immigrated from Greece — and the other is of a 1918 Harley Davidson.

Average number of days on the road each year

I’m on the road a lot like most in this business, for client meetings, business pitches, launches, and events. It probably averages out to a third of the year, maybe more.

Staying connected to my family helps keep me sane. I don’t know what we did before FaceTime.

Average number of meetings per day

Unfortunately, too many. They’re necessary to make sure the train stays on the tracks, but I’m also conscious of how important it is to set aside time to walk the halls, connect with staff, read, or sit and think about our clients’ businesses. Creativity is a renewable resource, but requires some attention.

Commute difficulty on a scale of one to 10

I commute about two hours each way — drive, train, and walk — so most people would probably put that at a 10, maybe an 11. I’ve been doing this commute for more than 20 years, so it’s become routine.

I love the contrast of the quiet neighborhood I live in — deer are daily obstacles — with the energy and pace of New York.

Average wake-up time

My alarm goes off at 5 a.m., and after clearing out my inbox, I check news apps and my social feeds to see what’s going on in the world that might affect the work we’re doing for our clients. Some days I check Twitter first, other days it may be CNN, The New York Times, or Facebook.

Biggest lessons you’ve learned on the job?

Never let them see you sweat. The sky may be falling, but your job is to reassure those around you everything is under control.

This business is all about relationships. Building mutually beneficial relationships is the key to a long and successful career. It’s not always what they can do for you, but what can you do for them.

Tip for putting work away after hours

Find something you love other than your work and dive into it. I love the outdoors, working on anything with a motor, and taking trips with my family. I try to mix those in as often as I can to stay balanced and find some headspace.

Mentor

Both of my parents had to drop out of school at a young age to provide for their families, then immigrated to the U.S. with little support. I watched them work multiple minimum-wage jobs to give their kids a better life.

Book I’m reading

My son and I are restoring a 30-year-old Jeep CJ-7, so we’re deep into the Chilton Repair Manual.