PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Caitlin Allen, Riot Communications

Business savvy, excellent negotiator, strong all-rounder; just three expressions used by Riot to describe this talented PR profession, who rose to associate director aged 28. Her achievements have included securing more than 1,500 pieces of coverage for World Book Day's 20th anniversary and brokering a client’s first UK charity partnership (Moomin Characters and Oxfam), which resulted in huge coverage and a Waterstones number two bestseller.

The best thing about working in PR is...

The incredible variety of subjects you get to learn about on the job – I find that so stimulating. I'm very lucky to work in culture and entertainment PR, which means I get to spend time with bestselling authors, leading scientists, academics and intellectuals, A-list actors and Oscar-winning directors. It's endlessly fascinating to talk to these people about their work.

The one thing I would change about the industry is...

Probably how PR is still often seen as one of the less exciting and dynamic members of the comms family (and how that's reflected in budgets). But I think there are lots of bold agencies and individuals working hard to change that, with strategies and creative that rival any advertising or marketing agency in terms of ingenuity and impact.

I can't live without...

The amazing team at Riot.

In 10 years’ time I'd like to be...

I work with Sapiens author Yuval Noah Harari, who talks often about how dramatically the job market is going to change, so I am very aware of the impossibility of predicting what we'll be doing in 10 years. I just hope to still get this excited about what I do daily. Is that too much to ask?

Nominator says:

"She’s the complete package."

