PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Alexandra Neale, Antidote Communications

Neale was appointed last year to head Antidote’s second office, in Bristol, and since then has hired and retained a local team and, her agency says, established a hard-working, collaborative and creative culture. Overseeing a £350k-plus client portfolio including John Lewis and LinkedIn; creating and implementing an agency-wide training programme; and helping the agency grow fees by 30 per cent annually are among her achievements.

The best thing about working in PR is…

Permission to be experimental and take risks with creativity. There’s no better feeling than seeing a client get excited about your ideas.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

Desk-based culture. If there’s one industry that can lead the world into the new way of working, it’s comms - so much of what we do is driven by spending time with people. I spend my week going between London and Bristol meeting people with a laptop under my arm and have never been more productive.

I can’t live without…

Podcasts. Since moving to Bristol from London last year, I make a concerted effort to walk everywhere – so having a way to learn new things on the go is incredibly useful.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

I love not knowing what I’ll be doing in 10 days, let alone 10 years – facing the unknown is one of the reasons why I work in this industry. If anything, I hope to be reading this profile over a cup of tea and feeling proud of what I’d achieved.

Nominator says:

"Undoubtedly one of the best hires we’ve made and regarded as a key part of our future growth."

