PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Alexander Nicholson, Four Communications

Described as a rising star at Four Public Affairs, this has been reflected in his rapid promotions – moving from graduate trainee to account director in three years. His advice is valued by some of the most high-profile developers in the world including Qatari Diar, Shaftesbury, British Land, The Crown Estate and Berkeley Homes.

The best thing about working in PR is…

As I specialise in property, it’s great to work with people who are literally changing the face of London. The capital is under increased pressure from global competitors, but I’m proud to play a small part in the effort to create an interesting, sustainable and attractive city that protects its heritage but also looks to the future.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

The lack of commercial knowledge at junior levels – this often results in a poor appreciation of a project’s worth to the company, which can result in over-servicing or missing the point of the commercial outcome.

I can’t live without…

My bike – whether it’s the brisk morning commute, or a longer weekend ride into the Surrey Hills, it’s great to be able to get out and about and makes a nice change of scene from the office.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Facing new challenges and learning new things. I think it’s important to never get too comfortable and I’ll always be pushing myself out of my comfort zone. Being exposed to new ideas makes you think on your feet, and look for solutions to problems before you need them.

Nominator says:

"An excellent public affairs practitioner… one of the top consultants in local government planning comms in London."

