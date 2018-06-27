Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Protesters from as far away as Georgia staged a meet-up at the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, on Tuesday, four days after its management asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave (USA Today). Others who didn’t make the trip have been leaving nasty comments on the restaurant’s Yelp page (Daily News).

But at least this time they have the right restaurant. The PR manager of the completely unrelated Red Hen in Washington, D.C., had an unexpectedly very busy weekend, fending off complaints on Twitter with her sense of humor (MarketWatch).

It’s almost like all of our logos are of the same animal we’re named after or something. pic.twitter.com/iFc33FQkGj — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 24, 2018

Sanders, meanwhile, is set to begin receiving Secret Service protection on a temporary basis as soon as Wednesday (NBC News). She had tweeted that she "politely left" the restaurant on Friday night after a private conversation with its manager (CNN).

What are the legal implications of a president’s tweets? That became a question as the Supreme Court weighed in on President Donald Trump’s travel ban, for which it ruled in favor by a vote of 5-4. Plaintiffs in the case had argued that Trump’s tweets showed he was trying to institute a ban on Muslims (Washington Post).

Speaking of Trump’s tweets, a day after the president threatened Harley-Davidson on Twitter, analysts said the company may have no other choice but to move some operations overseas. The iconic motorcycle maker is facing rising costs and declining sales (CNBC).