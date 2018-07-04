PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Jennifer Ogunleye, City of London Corporation

Ogunleye offered comms support in the aftermath of two of the most high-profile and challenging crises in recent years – the London Bridge terrorist attack and the Grenfell fire – which is a testament to her abilities. Ogunleye’s varied experience has included work at Ketchum, Grayling and Edelman and a secondment at Gatwick Airport, and she was elected comms chair for the corporation’s Women’s Inclusive Network and learning and development chair for its BAME network.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

That my words and ideas end up being news; I never stop enjoying that. Everyone says it but I have to add – the fast-paced variation of work and experience available from one day to the next, one client to the next, one job to the next. From press crises at Gatwick Airport to stakeholder comms at a medical conference in Amsterdam to briefing politicians ahead of meeting the Queen, I’m always learning, always challenged... and sometimes it’s even fun.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

The tired view of us as 'spin doctors'. We are so much more than that.

I can’t live without…

Networking. It’s no longer a case of what you know vs. who you know but more important to have relationships you can learn from. It’s one of the most valuable uses of my time and, after all, you can never have too many contacts.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Surpassing expectations.

Nominator says:

"Jennifer is driven, ambitious, insightful and personable. She has a bright future ahead of her."

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2018 here