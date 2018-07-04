PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Georgina Purdy, Ogilvy

Purdy is an integral member of Ogilvy’s corporate practice, the agency says, and is a role model and mentor to junior staff. Highlights of her client activities have included helping launch the multi-award-winning Cultured Beef Burger campaign for Maastricht University and her work with Inmarsat. The latter included handling the launch of Inmarsat’s $100m rocket. One could say her career has been taking off too.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

Besides my colleagues and my clients, definitely the chaos. I need a little bit of stress in my life and always enjoy a challenge.

I can’t live without…

Poached eggs on toast, every morning. I wouldn’t want to start my day any other way.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Hard to say exactly, the sky’s the limit for me. I'm an ambitious and tenacious person and thrive in the breadth and buzz that the comms industry offers, so bring it on. No matter what, I would like to be seen as someone who champions successful women and is an inspiration to others just starting out in the industry.

Nominator says:

"So young and early in her career, Georgina demonstrates wisdom, confidence and aptitude beyond her years and will inspire and motivate generations to come."

