PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Joe Rankin, MSLGroup

Rankin made his mark early after joining MSL from FleishmanHillard Fishburn in September. Taking a leading role in new business for MSL’s corporate team, in his first six months, Rankin led the UK response for one of the world’s largest resources companies; an international chemical business; a foreign government; and one of the world’s biggest outsourcing firms – single-handedly representing the London office at global pitches in New York, Washington DC and Paris.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

There are few rules, giving you freedom and responsibility to find a solution. The variety and versatility in an agency – especially working on different industries and issues, and having a combination of business development and consultancy. Finally, PR’s unusual access to and ability to make a difference at c-suite level.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

A greater emphasis on people having and developing commercial skills. For agencies at least, it can be easy to lose sight of the fact we’re all helping to run a business. Everyone needs to be able to contribute to running it well and winning new work.

I can’t live without…

Chocolate, the gym, my iPhone, Spotify, Instagram and Pep Guardiola.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Healthy, happy, living somewhere green and peaceful with a couple of dogs while running an agency or leading an in-house team.

Nominator says:

"An effective consultant capable of working with and advising very senior clients and colleagues."

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2018 here